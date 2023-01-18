 Skip to content

good game update for 18 January 2023

new level, new enemies and some (bug-)fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10351769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

to access the new-level one must complete the rose-boss(level5) first, then the thorns will move

dandelion-seeds can now be shot better
fixed a bug where a raspberry could explode twice upon hitting the ground
fixed where on distance the raspberries animation caused a significant decrease in the frame-rate when on low-hardware-specifications
(fixed a bug where the save at the boss of grassflowerlandslevel4 would be loaded also in grassflowerlandslevel5)

further we welcome new enemies to the grassflowerlands-family


sunflower (shoots from its yellow-sunlight-absorbing eyes and can spit curved-shot-seeds)


callalilyflower (arrow-like-shoots from the flower-opening)


hydrangea (rolls and shoots from its flowers)


crocus (opens-closes and shoots in two directions)

