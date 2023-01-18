new level, new enemies and some (bug-)fixes

to access the new-level one must complete the rose-boss(level5) first, then the thorns will move
dandelion-seeds can now be shot better
fixed a bug where a raspberry could explode twice upon hitting the ground
fixed where on distance the raspberries animation caused a significant decrease in the frame-rate when on low-hardware-specifications
(fixed a bug where the save at the boss of grassflowerlandslevel4 would be loaded also in grassflowerlandslevel5)
further we welcome new enemies to the grassflowerlands-family
sunflower (shoots from its yellow-sunlight-absorbing eyes and can spit curved-shot-seeds)
callalilyflower (arrow-like-shoots from the flower-opening)
hydrangea (rolls and shoots from its flowers)
Changed files in this update