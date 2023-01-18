UPDATE #21 - MOTHER IS BACK

This update includes a major graphical improvement and fixes a number of bugs.
Changelog v1.3:
IMPROVEMENTS
- Many major graphics have been changed and improved.
- A happiness indicator has been added to the laws panel to see how changing laws affect happiness.
- When you hover your mouse over the Neolanguage law it now gives you information on what it is.
- A lot of small improvements.
CHANGES
- Nuclear bomb costs fewer turns to build. 10 - > 4
- Reduced shield cost from 2500 to 2000.
- Shield 2.0 technology now lowers the cost of the shield from 1500 to 1200.
- Changed love icon in the law panel.
BUGSFIXES
- Fixed a bug where a citizen soldier was punished in an isolation chamber and lost his/her weapon.
- Fixed a bug where when loading a game the active alert messages would not appear until the alert changed.
- Fixed a small bug showing the number of turns it takes to discover a new technology.
- Fixed a bug in the 'No War' dilemma.
- Fixed missing text in dilemma #64 'Sell a citizen to a rival faction'.
- Fixed a bug where the computer frame did not appear in the war preparation screen.
- Fixed some typos.
- Small arrangements.
Changed files in this update