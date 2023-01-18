 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 18 January 2023

UPDATE #21 - MOTHER IS BACK

Share · View all patches · Build 10351750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes a major graphical improvement and fixes a number of bugs.

Changelog v1.3:

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Many major graphics have been changed and improved.
  • A happiness indicator has been added to the laws panel to see how changing laws affect happiness.
  • When you hover your mouse over the Neolanguage law it now gives you information on what it is.
  • A lot of small improvements.

CHANGES

  • Nuclear bomb costs fewer turns to build. 10 - > 4
  • Reduced shield cost from 2500 to 2000.
  • Shield 2.0 technology now lowers the cost of the shield from 1500 to 1200.
  • Changed love icon in the law panel.

BUGSFIXES

  • Fixed a bug where a citizen soldier was punished in an isolation chamber and lost his/her weapon.
  • Fixed a bug where when loading a game the active alert messages would not appear until the alert changed.
  • Fixed a small bug showing the number of turns it takes to discover a new technology.
  • Fixed a bug in the 'No War' dilemma.
  • Fixed missing text in dilemma #64 'Sell a citizen to a rival faction'.
  • Fixed a bug where the computer frame did not appear in the war preparation screen.
  • Fixed some typos.
  • Small arrangements.

Changed files in this update

WORLD OF PARANOIA Content Depot 1720741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link