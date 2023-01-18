Update Notes
New Features!
- [ADD] Streaks! Players can increase their Haiku streak by playing 10 minutes of a Mission or Dojo or completing a Mission or Dojo daily. There are different milestones to accomplish, ranging from 5-day streaks up to 300 days. For those with Haiku accounts, these milestones translate to
verified badges on Badgr, which can be shared on any social media profile. All badges, including Steam achievements can be found in the player's Backpack in the Achievements app.
- [ADD] Notifications, such as hints, badge awards, and skill progression, and held and categorized in the Notification app (bell icon in taskbar).
Terminal
- [FIX] curl -O. Avoid extremely unlikely situation when password can be only numeric.
Dojo
- [UPDATE] Dojo tutorial flag is an optional step.
Misc
- [UPDATE] Notifications can stack.
- [FIX] Notes and Manual app not clickable when in map.
- [FIX] Settings page memory leak when clicking the custom difficulty button repeatedly.
Changed files in this update