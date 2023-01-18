Quick Post-Release Update

All in all the release went smoothly. However, I guess it is inevitable that there are always some things that need fixing.

Small changes to levels 13, 17, 20, 21, 23, 66, 74, 82 to avoid unintended solutions.

The apply-button in the graphics-options starts blinking if values are changed. I hope this will help people understand that changes in that menu need confirmation.

The volume of the UI-sounds now scales with the sound-volume slider.

The key-bindings in the third row aren't reset anymore, when the level is resetted or completed.

The name of a level is briefly shown after a level transition.

The instructions (tutorial-boxes) blink, now. I hope this will help players to not miss them.

In some parts I added some text additionally to the instruction-symbols. In some cases the symbols just aren't descriptive enough.

Control is not given back to the character during reset or level-transition, if the menu is still open.

I refiddled level 19, to be more consistent. The first "sphere-sling" works pretty well, now and the second sling works reliably if the player jumps. I tried to make the level consistent even if the player doesn't jump, but this still works only half of the time. I thought I know what Unity's physics-engine is doing, but this level is cursed. So I added a tutorial-box, to let players know that they need to jump.