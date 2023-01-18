Quick Post-Release Update

All in all the release went smoothly. However, I guess it is inevitable that there are always some things that need fixing.
- Small changes to levels 13, 17, 20, 21, 23, 66, 74, 82 to avoid unintended solutions.
- The apply-button in the graphics-options starts blinking if values are changed. I hope this will help people understand that changes in that menu need confirmation.
- The volume of the UI-sounds now scales with the sound-volume slider.
- The key-bindings in the third row aren't reset anymore, when the level is resetted or completed.
- The name of a level is briefly shown after a level transition.
- The instructions (tutorial-boxes) blink, now. I hope this will help players to not miss them.
- In some parts I added some text additionally to the instruction-symbols. In some cases the symbols just aren't descriptive enough.
- Control is not given back to the character during reset or level-transition, if the menu is still open.
- I refiddled level 19, to be more consistent. The first "sphere-sling" works pretty well, now and the second sling works reliably if the player jumps. I tried to make the level consistent even if the player doesn't jump, but this still works only half of the time. I thought I know what Unity's physics-engine is doing, but this level is cursed. So I added a tutorial-box, to let players know that they need to jump.
Changed files in this update