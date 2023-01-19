 Skip to content

Dino Run DX update for 19 January 2023

Quick fix for the multiplayer issue (multiplayer is still not up yet)

Share · View all patches · Build 10351726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removing the Multiplayer button from the title screen until we can get the server up and running again.

Changed files in this update

PC Content Depot 248331
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 248332
  • Loading history…
