v1.1.6 Patch Notes [beta]

- Fixed a bug where replaying a level you just beat spawns you in a broken level state
- Fixed a bug where replaying a previous level relocked later levels on the world map
- Fixed a bug where hallway gate in citadel could close and prevent progress
- Fixed a bug where could get 2 power stones when collecting a new one
- Fixed not being able to scroll on Runewall with gamepad or arrow keys
- Fixed quests not getting reset properly when changing levels
- Fixed not being able to redo levels to complete skald and treasure hunter achievements
- Fixed a bug where going to Ironore Bridge on World Map would take you to Chapter 2 outro area
- Added support for Japanese and Turkish languages
See how to access the [beta] branch here.
Changed depots in beta branch