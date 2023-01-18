It's been a couple months since the Balance Update, and now I'm happy to announce the new Maps & Hazards update is ready to go live!

Change log:

Art Overhaul!

Many places in the game have updated art, textures and ambient effects.

Cavern, Volcano, Factory, Graveyard and Ice Field maps all now have hazards!

After a a small amount of time, something will occur on the maps that cause danger to the players.

Cavern - A earthquake will start and a large boulder will fall from the ceiling, creating an AoE explosion.

Volcano - The center of the map will erupt, punching a hole through the map.

Factory - At half time, the fuse box in the factory will overload, causing the electric fences to form around the center platform.

Ice Field - An avalanche will occasionally occur. Dropping Blizzard Bombs from the side of the cliff.

Graveyard - Ghosts will spawn at regular intervals, that stun the player on hit.

The amount of spells in a Spell Book has now been reduced from 5 to 3.

This was done to more easily allow players to swap and combo spells. As changing from 3 secondaries proved to be too cumbersome to be useful. Now instead of each secondary having it's own button mapped to swap spells, there is a quick swap button. Switching between the two secondaries chosen.

The Spellbook Achieve overhaul!

The Spellbook Archive is now it's own interactable arena where the player can walk around, swap and edit Spellbooks, fight against training dummies and purchase hints with a new in game currency!

Just speak to the book keeper at the back!

Carnage Balance tweaks

You now start with 5 lives as opposed to 3 for the entirety of Carnage mode, bosses have had there DMG output lowered and HP reduced as too streamline the process of grinding out achievements and unlocks.

Instants, Concentration and Channeled

Spells are now divided into 3 categories. Primaries and Secondaries can now be used at the same time.

Instants - Can be used at anytime in conjunction with another spell.

(Example: Using Fire Ball and Ice Shard at the same time)

Concentration - Can be used at anytime in conjunction with an instant spell, but not another concentration spell. Usually spells that must charge up to be used.

(Example: Using Flamethrower and Fire Ball is allowed, but not Flamethrower and Wind Arrow)

Channeled - Can only be used by itself and disallows the user to cast any other spells while spell is active. These are usually powerful spells with high mana costs.

(Example: Charging Arcane Cannon.)

PvP Teams!

Team battles have now been introduced! Both locally and online.

User can swap between 3 teams, No Team, Red Team or Blue Team.

TONS of bug and crash fixes.

Passive Abilities have been delayed to a later patch, mostly due to this update being as large as it is.

More fixes to come as the bugs show themselves.

Hope you enjoy!

- Colton LaChance