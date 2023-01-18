-Fix Drone horizon indicator to stay on horizon.
-Reduce drone audio in multiplayer.
-Fix audio dimming during all radio transmission to more clearly hear radio.
-Ability to toggle off drone HUD / OSD without toggling screen UI (Z Key on Keyboard).
-Fix drone controls keyboard mapping for keyboard / mouse mode.
Glider Sim update for 18 January 2023
Update 1.9.0_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix
-Fix Drone horizon indicator to stay on horizon.
