Hi,

So we already have 0.3.0 Alpha.

ADD

New Vehicles - These new vehicles have sounds and many features.

They can be fully destroyed. Refuel with gasoline and much more.

Airplane - we already have an airplane again. I still have to finish my parachute jumps.

Map - We have the BattleRoyale map back.

Fixed a few bugs.

I wish you a nice fire!

FussyCraft