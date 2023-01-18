 Skip to content

Truck World: Driving School update for 18 January 2023

Truck World: Driving School v1.0.4 – Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Significant improvements have been made to support the operation of controllers and steering wheels.
  • Fixed problems with saving controller settings.
  • Fixed collision sounds.

