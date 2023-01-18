Update 1.4.3613 released

Hi folks! We have a pretty small update with just a few changes and fixes to get 2023 started. This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.

Big thanks to our community for submitting bugs and testing our updates over at the official RimWorld development Discord. If you encounter any issues while playing, please share them with us on the Discord.

Hope you're having fun out there!

Tia

Changelog

Improved performance of apocriton's resurrection ability on maps with many mech corpses.

Shuttles trying to land on a map that was despawned will fallback to using one of the player's home colonies instead.

Xenotype name is locked when loading custom xenotypes from gene assembler.

Updated name-in-game content.

Moved "Person" translation key to Core.

Removed duplicate stat entry RestFallRateFactor.

Fixes