- Captured Tornatoads now only pull if the space in front of them is clear
- Fixed issue where the Automation System broke when handling larger production lines
- Fix for PickerPal Station showing wrong recipe sometimes
- Fixed issue with Station Chip getting lost to Factories under the Iris Station
- Fixed some inconsistencies with the story dialogue
Atrio: The Dark Wild update for 18 January 2023
Jan 18 - Hotfix 1.0.24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
