Atrio: The Dark Wild update for 18 January 2023

Jan 18 - Hotfix 1.0.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Captured Tornatoads now only pull if the space in front of them is clear
  • Fixed issue where the Automation System broke when handling larger production lines
  • Fix for PickerPal Station showing wrong recipe sometimes
  • Fixed issue with Station Chip getting lost to Factories under the Iris Station
  • Fixed some inconsistencies with the story dialogue

