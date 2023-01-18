Hotfix! For today's V1033 Community Test patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10351240 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 19:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just a little hotfix for this morning's V1033 testing branch patch:

Fixed issue where closing door was not properly interactable

Changed Ambient Occlusion (AO) settings to stop shimmering grass and trees

Enabled Global Dynamic Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO) again

Standard (Element-based) callsigns now apply properly

Fixed Binaural reverb bug

We have also removed the password from the Beta branch, so new testers can opt in by simply selecting it from the drop-down menu.