 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GROUND BRANCH update for 18 January 2023

Hotfix! For today's V1033 Community Test patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10351240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just a little hotfix for this morning's V1033 testing branch patch:

  • Fixed issue where closing door was not properly interactable
  • Changed Ambient Occlusion (AO) settings to stop shimmering grass and trees
  • Enabled Global Dynamic Field Ambient Occlusion (DFAO) again
  • Standard (Element-based) callsigns now apply properly
  • Fixed Binaural reverb bug

We have also removed the password from the Beta branch, so new testers can opt in by simply selecting it from the drop-down menu.

Changed depots in devtest branch

View more data in app history for build 10351240
Ground Branch Preview Depot Depot 16901
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link