Patch 0.9.5h - Volumetric Clouds

This is the first update of 2023 and now that the holiday chaos is behind me, I will return to a more frequent schedule for releasing patches.

This is a small patch, but it contains a big new feature in volumetric clouds that you can fly through. This adds a new level of visual immersion to the game and makes flying more of a challenge when the weather gets bad. More weather related challenges and effects are planned for upcoming release.

Enjoy!

Added:

Build Outpost mission - player builds a runway at specified outpost location for a Steam Achievement

Volumetric Clouds - can create additional visibility challenge when flying in bad weather. Water/rain effect on windshield when flying through clouds.

New lightning strike effect during storms.

Fixed: