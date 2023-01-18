 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GroundFall update for 18 January 2023

Patch 0.9.5h - Volumetric Clouds

Share · View all patches · Build 10351239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first update of 2023 and now that the holiday chaos is behind me, I will return to a more frequent schedule for releasing patches.

This is a small patch, but it contains a big new feature in volumetric clouds that you can fly through. This adds a new level of visual immersion to the game and makes flying more of a challenge when the weather gets bad. More weather related challenges and effects are planned for upcoming release.

Enjoy!

Added:

  • Build Outpost mission - player builds a runway at specified outpost location for a Steam Achievement
  • Volumetric Clouds - can create additional visibility challenge when flying in bad weather. Water/rain effect on windshield when flying through clouds.
  • New lightning strike effect during storms.

Fixed:

  • Player death from survival status while inside airplane, not re-spawning correctly

Changed files in this update

GroundFall Content Depot 934261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link