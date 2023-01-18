Increased spawn chance of traveling trader seeds and animals
Carriage route drawing function reworked
BUG Farmers don't get fertilizer from shelves and composters nearby
BUG villain does not take firewood from shelf
Numerical adjustment: the manure output of pastures has been tripled, and the retention time of pig manure has been doubled
BUG The cart does not accept spoiled food, and manure, and cannot interact with the compost bucket
Perfect facility help prompt copywriting
Optimization: Avoid building stuck. When building, it is not necessary to clear the vegetation on the mountain (mine shaft, quarry point, mountain road)
BUG Animals grow too fast, causing them to die of old age too quickly
The BUG teacher has been teaching the class until he faints before it ends
BUG Logisticians keep picking up loot until they pass out
When copying facility properties, similar facilities are highlighted
Demolition is prohibited when there are animals in the pasture
BUG When building a stockpile, there are items below that have not been removed, and saving at this time will lead to a dead file
Optimization: When there is enough cooked food, try to let the villain eat cooked food
领地：种田与征战 update for 18 January 2023
January 19 BUG repair and experience optimization
