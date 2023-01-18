January 19 BUG repair and experience optimization

Increased spawn chance of traveling trader seeds and animals

Carriage route drawing function reworked

BUG Farmers don't get fertilizer from shelves and composters nearby

BUG villain does not take firewood from shelf

Numerical adjustment: the manure output of pastures has been tripled, and the retention time of pig manure has been doubled

BUG The cart does not accept spoiled food, and manure, and cannot interact with the compost bucket

Perfect facility help prompt copywriting

Optimization: Avoid building stuck. When building, it is not necessary to clear the vegetation on the mountain (mine shaft, quarry point, mountain road)

BUG Animals grow too fast, causing them to die of old age too quickly

The BUG teacher has been teaching the class until he faints before it ends

BUG Logisticians keep picking up loot until they pass out

When copying facility properties, similar facilities are highlighted

Demolition is prohibited when there are animals in the pasture

BUG When building a stockpile, there are items below that have not been removed, and saving at this time will lead to a dead file

Optimization: When there is enough cooked food, try to let the villain eat cooked food