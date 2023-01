Share · View all patches · Build 10351172 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 18:52:16 UTC by Wendy

hay all this is a mini update fixing the audio menu in the settings and re adding the backrooms map

i also added new music to the main menu thanks to Jay Seph for letting me use his song :D



patch notes

re-enabled the backrooms map

added new main menu music, Cloud 9 by Jay Seph

fixed the audio tab in the settings menu

optimised lighting in backrooms map