 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Koatl el Defensor: Los túneles perdidos update for 18 January 2023

Update release 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10351051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

esta revisión arregla unos detalles funcionales

  • el boton para interactuar en un par de escenas no funcionaba bien
  • la musica de los jefes ahora se apaga cuando son derrotados.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link