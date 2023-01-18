Update release 1.0.5

esta revisión arregla unos detalles funcionales
- el boton para interactuar en un par de escenas no funcionaba bien
- la musica de los jefes ahora se apaga cuando son derrotados.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
esta revisión arregla unos detalles funcionales
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update