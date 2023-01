Share · View all patches · Build 10351009 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 18:19:42 UTC by Wendy

After the full release, the necessary tweaks were made in the game with the hotfixes we published after the feedback.

With V1.1, the game became more stable, faster and more playable.

Some minor bugs were also fixed with this update.

-Save files before v1.1 are no longer valid.

We wish you a good time.