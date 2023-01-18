 Skip to content

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 18 January 2023

New map added!➕🗺️

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now the game has map number 5 - The Forest!🌲

Features:

  • The map has 8 defense towers 🗼;
  • Enemies are more powerful 💪;
  • The car heads in another direction 🚗;

Bugs were also fixed 🐞✔️.

Thanks!

