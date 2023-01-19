 Skip to content

Stronghold: Warlords update for 19 January 2023

Stronghold: Warlords v1.11 - Achievements and Warlords Bonuses Hotfix

View all patches · Build 10350798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Stronghold: Warlords v1.11 Hotfix - 19 January 2023
Build Number: v1.11.24193
Update Size: 4.3 MB

General Fixes

  • Fixed the achievements “Heavy Horse” and “The Thundering Plains”
  • Fixed Spirit and Fear Factor bonuses from Warlords not working

