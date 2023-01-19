Stronghold: Warlords v1.11 - Achievements and Warlords Bonuses Hotfix

Stronghold: Warlords v1.11 Hotfix - 19 January 2023
Build Number: v1.11.24193
Update Size: 4.3 MB
General Fixes
- Fixed the achievements “Heavy Horse” and “The Thundering Plains”
- Fixed Spirit and Fear Factor bonuses from Warlords not working
