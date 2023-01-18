Patch Note 0.7.9.15

Attention all adventurers!
We are excited to announce that a new update, version 0.7.9.15, is now available for playtesting on Steam. This update includes several bug fixes, gameplay improvements, and balance updates to enhance your gameplay experience.
Here is a list of the updates included in this patch:
Fix : Game Setting UI size Increased
Fix : NPC Dialog typo
Fix : Duplicate Quest fixed
Fix : Some UI window sizes increased
Fix : Maljag is dead on spawn, Fixed
Fix : Maljag Health regain
Fix : Test object removed from Iowexus
Balance: Monsters' Damage & skill re-adjusted
Added: Portal back to town in Iowexus
Some minor Gameplay UI fixes
We encourage you to play the game and give us valuable feedback on these updates. Your feedback is crucial to help us improve the game and provide the best possible experience for you. Join the playtest now and help us create a game you'll love.
Thank you for your continued support and we'll see you in-game!
Changed files in this update