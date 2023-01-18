[EXPERIMENTAL] v2023.1.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is actually a really big deal as it contains much faster map listing and auto updates of mods.

Changed

Changed how maps are listed to increase the speed - a lot faster now!

Change the way mod maps are loaded so it's now much more efficient if you have more than one map installed

Upgraded localization (changes to Norwegian)

Fixed

As a side effect of the above we now also have working automatically updates of subbed mods. This is something that have annoyed me (and players) for a long time, but I thought I wouldn't be able to fix it until I upgraded to the new mod.io v2 SDK - however I found a way. It's not the most elegant, but it seems to work good enough until I redo the entire workshops UI later on

Want to follow the development closer, have an issue, suggest or just want to chat with other Fireworks Mania player, consider joining my Discord.

Want to see dev logs, live streams, other dev stuff, consider subscribing to my YouTube channel @Laumania.

Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/