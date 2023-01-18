 Skip to content

Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 18 January 2023

Beta 1.43

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prospecting and Cultivation panels automatically filter inventory to show respective natural resources (plus water / tools as necessary)
  • Added natural resource storage capacity to Mines, Quarries, and Gem Mines
  • Increased fire storage capacity of Furance and Hearth
  • Fixed calculation bug that was causing unexpected behaviors in recipes that had both limited inputs and limited output capacity
  • Fixed alignment of natural resource inventory on Prospecting panel
  • Added ore outputs to Prospecting panel inventory filter
  • Fixed Stone missing from inventory filter used when displaying Mining minigame
  • Fixed missing Priority option on Cultivation rows
  • Clicking on the natural resource shown in Harvesting rows will navigate to the Cultivation / Prospecting row for that resource
  • Widened all scrollbars and changed scrollbar button images
  • Rate and input availability % are shown on Building rows
  • Doubled natural resource regeneration of water
  • Construction Management research is now available as soon as the School is, and has a better tooltip

