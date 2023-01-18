- Prospecting and Cultivation panels automatically filter inventory to show respective natural resources (plus water / tools as necessary)
- Added natural resource storage capacity to Mines, Quarries, and Gem Mines
- Increased fire storage capacity of Furance and Hearth
- Fixed calculation bug that was causing unexpected behaviors in recipes that had both limited inputs and limited output capacity
- Fixed alignment of natural resource inventory on Prospecting panel
- Added ore outputs to Prospecting panel inventory filter
- Fixed Stone missing from inventory filter used when displaying Mining minigame
- Fixed missing Priority option on Cultivation rows
- Clicking on the natural resource shown in Harvesting rows will navigate to the Cultivation / Prospecting row for that resource
- Widened all scrollbars and changed scrollbar button images
- Rate and input availability % are shown on Building rows
- Doubled natural resource regeneration of water
- Construction Management research is now available as soon as the School is, and has a better tooltip
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 18 January 2023
Beta 1.43
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update