Revised the script and its corresponding performance
Fixed a save bug, now save will not bring uncertain problems to the game's script performance after updating and modifying the script, and subsequent save updates will not affect the save of previous versions (, but this update will clear all game saves, sorry )
Some tweaks and fixes in detail
绘夏Games wishes everyone a Happy New Year, all the best of the new year, and everything you want to achieve.
初夏倾语 - Summer Whisper update for 18 January 2023
Updated on January 19, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
