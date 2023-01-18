 Skip to content

初夏倾语 - Summer Whisper update for 18 January 2023

Updated on January 19, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10350473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Revised the script and its corresponding performance

  • Fixed a save bug, now save will not bring uncertain problems to the game's script performance after updating and modifying the script, and subsequent save updates will not affect the save of previous versions (, but this update will clear all game saves, sorry )

  • Some tweaks and fixes in detail

  • 绘夏Games wishes everyone a Happy New Year, all the best of the new year, and everything you want to achieve.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2075411
