Hotfix Update 1.0.1.9490

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Noticeboard task rep adjusted based on friendship to villager

🔶 Employee mood has a hidden scale behind it. Gifting during work and paying above expected salary will raise where paying too little and having low energy will lower it.

🔶 Auction prices can only be raised if someone else bids higher than the player

🔶 Achievement for shop perks now only includes base perks

🔶 Anvil minigame stops when max is reached

🔶 Combat items popup shows how many you have left

🔶 Fix for some recipes being inaccessible

🔶 Removed graphs from ledger as they weren't proving that useful

🔶 Woemarsh Goods Markets provides seeds local to the haven

❌ Fixes for various level exits appearances on the local map

❌ Grandmaster progress showing correct level after completing

❌ Fae shop keeper star can now disappear after intro

❌ Lucky Star interact is highest priority

❌ Apothecary items now clearer on what they cure

❌ Various fixes to rare combat issues

❌ Adjusted spawns in Toughwood to avoid enemies getting stuck at the back

❌ Generation sim prioritises replacing sim run shop workers where necessary

❌ First gen sim go to the correct house on load after moving

❌ Fix for some achievements appearing early

❌ Can't go into negative numbers in the auction if money comes out for shop wages

❌ Adjustments to what branches appear on the kynseed tree

❌ Bartering as a player can't go lower than 1 brass

❌ Fix for out of season growables for goddess blessing disappearing if out of the level overnight

❌ Family show up at home if they are returning injured from gathering but are also scheduled for work

❌ Injured family will heal during tax years taken

❌ Fixed family not using eggs/flour for pies, bread and sandwiches

❌ Tasks cleared out for villagers that have died

❌ Item star ratings disabled in tasks where item don't have rating

❌ Fix for rare crash with out of level feeding pets with certain items

❌ Fix for crash on unequipping items in combat in some situations

❌ Reduced save size where old and unviewable shop transactions were stored

❌ Adjusted pig collision so they can fit through certain doors better

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix