Insect Swarm update for 18 January 2023

Fix Patch

18 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the bug that the main interface options don't show text, because my development environment can't reproduce this bug, please reply here with the result so that I can then know if the bug is fixed, thank you.

