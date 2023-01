Notes

After yesterday’s patch, we found a game-breaking bug involving our Buildup timers. We removed the bug, but reimplemented it as a feature because of the gameplay possibilities it opened.

General Changes

**+)** FAST: 0.75s (4%), 1.25s (4%), 1.75s (92%) **+)** NORMAL: 1.75s (4%), 2.25s (4%), 2.75s (92%) **+)** SLOW: 4.75s (4%), 5.25s (4%), 5.75s (92%) **+)** CHAOS: 1.9s (33%), 4.75s (33%), 7.3s (33%)``` **AJ** _Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_