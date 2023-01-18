 Skip to content

Who Knocks update for 18 January 2023

THE IMPROVEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED!

Build 10350311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Second update of the year.
Following your feedback, your reviews and watching your gameplays, I have made major changes to Who Knocks.

Here are all the news you will find:

  • Extended candle life. Each candle will have 30 minutes of autonomy before being consumed.
  • Fixed the translation error on the doll.
  • Fixed digital key number 01 showing an incorrect number.
  • Added 2 new images in the Trophy Room.
  • Minor bug fixes.
  • Various typos corrected.
  • Improved game stability.

WARNING: Running this update will corrupt your saves and you will have to start the game over.

