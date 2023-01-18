THE IMPROVEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED!

Second update of the year.
Following your feedback, your reviews and watching your gameplays, I have made major changes to Who Knocks.
Here are all the news you will find:
- Extended candle life. Each candle will have 30 minutes of autonomy before being consumed.
- Fixed the translation error on the doll.
- Fixed digital key number 01 showing an incorrect number.
- Added 2 new images in the Trophy Room.
- Minor bug fixes.
- Various typos corrected.
- Improved game stability.
WARNING: Running this update will corrupt your saves and you will have to start the game over.
Changed files in this update