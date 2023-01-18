THE IMPROVEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED!

Share · View all patches · Build 10350311 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 17:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Second update of the year.

Following your feedback, your reviews and watching your gameplays, I have made major changes to Who Knocks.

Here are all the news you will find:

Extended candle life. Each candle will have 30 minutes of autonomy before being consumed.

Fixed the translation error on the doll.

Fixed digital key number 01 showing an incorrect number.

Added 2 new images in the Trophy Room.

Minor bug fixes.

Various typos corrected.

Improved game stability.

WARNING: Running this update will corrupt your saves and you will have to start the game over.