King of the Hill Season 6 | Balance Improvements

VERSION 1.3.2
Hey there, punies. Nothing special here, just us still improving the game balance for all of you ungrateful hums.
• Balance Changes •
Random mutation changes:
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mutation name[/th]
[th]Changes[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][b]"Newbie's Luck"[/b][/td]
[td]- Chance to find food: 20% -> 10% (units of food found: 5 -> 1)
- Chance to find an item: 5% -> 3%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][b]"Faster than Bullets"[/b][/td]
[td]- Condition (clear a floor in N seconds): 40s -> 60s
- Reward: 15 -> 10 tokens[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][b]"Thunder Lance"[/b][/td]
[td]Chance to trigger: 15% -> 10%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][b]"Damage Link"[/b][/td]
[td]Damage: 300 -> 400[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][b]"Kaled's Assembly"[/b][/td]
[td]Cooldown: 10s -> 18s[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][b]"Purr-Meow"[/b][/td]
[td]Cooldown: 16s -> 22s[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Mutation tree changes:
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mutation name[/th]
[th] Changes[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][b][b]"Energy Vampirism"[/b][/b][/td]
[td]Percent of damage dealt that is converted to health: 25% -> 20%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mutation: "Magic Defense Bonus"[/th]
[th]Old[/th]
[th]New[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Costs[/td]
[td]20, 30, 60, 100[/td]
[td]20, 30, 70, 140[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Bonuses[/td]
[td]20, 35, 50, 80[/td]
[td]20, 35, 55, 85[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
King of the Hill Season 5 Results
THE WINNERS:
[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇King of Healers (Lectrice)[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈WaterInAMelon[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉Puny Izard[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.
Season 6 starts now and ends on February 9th at 4 pm UTC.
