Early Access Content Pack 20: Guardians of the Crystal

Greetings TaleSpire community!
We're kicking off this year's content releases with the Guardians of the Crystal - a pack containing the following assets:
- 2 Centaur minis
- Reverse Centaur mini
- 2 Birdfolk minis
- French Bulldog mini
- Misc. Crystal props
- More Weapon props
Fixes:
- Deprecated Vertical Fire Escape Ladder has been re-added as a prop
We hope you enjoy the new stuff - and thanks, once again, for supporting the project!
BUILD-ID: 10350168 Download Size: 71.1 MB
Changed files in this update