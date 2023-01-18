Early Access Content Pack 20: Guardians of the Crystal

Greetings TaleSpire community!

We're kicking off this year's content releases with the Guardians of the Crystal - a pack containing the following assets:

2 Centaur minis

Reverse Centaur mini

2 Birdfolk minis

French Bulldog mini

Misc. Crystal props

More Weapon props

Fixes:

Deprecated Vertical Fire Escape Ladder has been re-added as a prop

We hope you enjoy the new stuff - and thanks, once again, for supporting the project!

BUILD-ID: 10350168 Download Size: 71.1 MB