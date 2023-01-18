 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 18 January 2023

Early Access Content Pack 20: Guardians of the Crystal

Share · View all patches · Build 10350168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings TaleSpire community!

We're kicking off this year's content releases with the Guardians of the Crystal - a pack containing the following assets:

  • 2 Centaur minis
  • Reverse Centaur mini
  • 2 Birdfolk minis
  • French Bulldog mini
  • Misc. Crystal props
  • More Weapon props

Fixes:

  • Deprecated Vertical Fire Escape Ladder has been re-added as a prop

We hope you enjoy the new stuff - and thanks, once again, for supporting the project!

BUILD-ID: 10350168 Download Size: 71.1 MB

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link