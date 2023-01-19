 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 19 January 2023

Patch Notes v1.1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10350130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.1.13

  • No more obligatory 60 FPS frame rate cap (activated for a few days since last patch). The default is now once again uncapped, with a new option in Menu > Display settings to enable the 60 FPS cap if wanted.
  • A few Bug motion physics finesses following on from the last patch - in particular walking into things should be less unpleasant now.
  • Motion Sickness/Nausea: Added a new Motion / Camera setting to disable the Bug 'bob' idling motion
  • Motion Sickness/Nausea: The Ego Mode 'warp' effect is now scaled in line with the Ego Mode effect intensity slider setting (Under Menu > Settings > Display > More). So setting ego mode intensity to its lowest setting means no warp effect at all.
  • Lowered the centre of gravity of Bug Traps to increase likelihood of them landing upright when thrown or shifted.
  • Don't allow 'the thing to be printed from DAD' to spread fault infections. I actually quite liked that this was possible, but several players have reported it as a bug.... so decided to block it.
  • Fixed two instances of DAD glitching into his DAD base at Freight Worksop location
  • No more cheating to grab that WORM by pushing into the portcullis in The Assembler level
  • Fixed DOR sensor going offline on reload into Rocket Launch site level under specific conditions
  • Fixed a Merger Train derailment issue
  • Fixed a bad reflection probe @ Heavenly Cloud Services.
  • Fixed several audio samples not in any Audio Mixer group (and so were not responding to Audio volume settings)

Patch download size: 42 MB

Changed files in this update

Depot 1571941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link