Patch Notes v1.1.13
- No more obligatory 60 FPS frame rate cap (activated for a few days since last patch). The default is now once again uncapped, with a new option in Menu > Display settings to enable the 60 FPS cap if wanted.
- A few Bug motion physics finesses following on from the last patch - in particular walking into things should be less unpleasant now.
- Motion Sickness/Nausea: Added a new Motion / Camera setting to disable the Bug 'bob' idling motion
- Motion Sickness/Nausea: The Ego Mode 'warp' effect is now scaled in line with the Ego Mode effect intensity slider setting (Under Menu > Settings > Display > More). So setting ego mode intensity to its lowest setting means no warp effect at all.
- Lowered the centre of gravity of Bug Traps to increase likelihood of them landing upright when thrown or shifted.
- Don't allow 'the thing to be printed from DAD' to spread fault infections. I actually quite liked that this was possible, but several players have reported it as a bug.... so decided to block it.
- Fixed two instances of DAD glitching into his DAD base at Freight Worksop location
- No more cheating to grab that WORM by pushing into the portcullis in The Assembler level
- Fixed DOR sensor going offline on reload into Rocket Launch site level under specific conditions
- Fixed a Merger Train derailment issue
- Fixed a bad reflection probe @ Heavenly Cloud Services.
- Fixed several audio samples not in any Audio Mixer group (and so were not responding to Audio volume settings)
Patch download size: 42 MB
