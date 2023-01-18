- Fixed Major issue with memory allocation on AMD systems (CPU not GPU)
- Rewrote memory allocation system and fixed minor issues
- Memory Cache more used in system to speed up and stabilize the system.
- Fixed Nav Points trigger out of order
- Various Fixes
Rank: Warmaster update for 18 January 2023
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4089
Patchnotes via Steam Community
