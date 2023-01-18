 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rank: Warmaster update for 18 January 2023

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.11.4089

Share · View all patches · Build 10350117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Major issue with memory allocation on AMD systems (CPU not GPU)
  • Rewrote memory allocation system and fixed minor issues
  • Memory Cache more used in system to speed up and stabilize the system.
  • Fixed Nav Points trigger out of order
  • Various Fixes

Changed files in this update

Rank: Warmaster Content Depot 1422271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link