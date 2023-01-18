Patch V1.0.6 Fixes:

-Fixed transition points in Green Isle Village.

-Corrected the area teleporters in Mystic Stormlands.

-Additional dialogue has been added to certain Story scenes.

-Fixed Collision problems in one of the final areas of the game.

-Adjusted difficulty for the Sheriff boss stage.

-Adjusted difficulty for the Bad Stoney boss stage.

-Enemies now have a small reaction to you when Invisible.

-Rock Golem enemies now have Sound Effects.