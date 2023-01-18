 Skip to content

Stoney's Adventure update for 18 January 2023

V1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.0.6 Fixes:
-Fixed transition points in Green Isle Village.
-Corrected the area teleporters in Mystic Stormlands.
-Additional dialogue has been added to certain Story scenes.
-Fixed Collision problems in one of the final areas of the game.
-Adjusted difficulty for the Sheriff boss stage.
-Adjusted difficulty for the Bad Stoney boss stage.
-Enemies now have a small reaction to you when Invisible.
-Rock Golem enemies now have Sound Effects.

