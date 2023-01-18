Update 0.1.4.0 Patch Notes

Exploration:
- Narrative expedition events will auto-complete if the point of interest event has already been done.
- Close crew assignment window on send sub button clicked.
Input:
- Prevent Controller Inputs to handle issue where controller input was blocking WASD movement
Buildings:
- Fix for Submarine command O2 and Power requirements showing 0
- Prevent Sonar Beacons playing the power down sound when they expire
- Fix for Habitats becoming depleted when they shouldn't be, depleted Habitats removed from Marine Stabiliser listings.
UI:
- Fix for powerlines showing the Awaiting Construction UI when they shouldn't have been
- Stop Crew Assignment panel from appearing when clicked an object that is not a building.
Save/Load:
- Highlight all parts of Tunnels when O2 lens is active in a loaded game.
Mining:
- Fix for sparks effect remaining on when a Mining Sub goes idle.
Tech Tree:
- Correctly show 'Cost' and 'Building Function' panels for Attachment Modules in the Tech Tree.
Balance:
- Added research and material rewards to some early objectives
- Halved the cost of Power Lines
