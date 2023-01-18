 Skip to content

Surviving the Abyss update for 18 January 2023

Update 0.1.4.0 Patch Notes

Build 10350056

Exploration:

  • Narrative expedition events will auto-complete if the point of interest event has already been done.
  • Close crew assignment window on send sub button clicked.

Input:

  • Prevent Controller Inputs to handle issue where controller input was blocking WASD movement

Buildings:

  • Fix for Submarine command O2 and Power requirements showing 0
  • Prevent Sonar Beacons playing the power down sound when they expire
  • Fix for Habitats becoming depleted when they shouldn't be, depleted Habitats removed from Marine Stabiliser listings.

UI:

  • Fix for powerlines showing the Awaiting Construction UI when they shouldn't have been
  • Stop Crew Assignment panel from appearing when clicked an object that is not a building.

Save/Load:

  • Highlight all parts of Tunnels when O2 lens is active in a loaded game.

Mining:

  • Fix for sparks effect remaining on when a Mining Sub goes idle.

Tech Tree:

  • Correctly show 'Cost' and 'Building Function' panels for Attachment Modules in the Tech Tree.

Balance:

  • Added research and material rewards to some early objectives
  • Halved the cost of Power Lines

