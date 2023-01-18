Update! QoL, auto-fire improvements, relic fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10349986 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

The promised update is live!

Here are the changes:

Ascension Reactor is now generated at item level 90.

Reliquary Diode item now sets relic level to your current spaceship level.

Auto-fire is now toggled by holding [Control] + pressing an ability key.

Auto-fire status is now saved between missions and game sessions.

UI now indicates which abilities are on auto-fire.

Added information about auto-fire to the manual.

XP is now distributed faster (A.K.A. XP bar now fills faster).

Gaining over 10 million XP in a mission will no longer cause lag + it is distributed instantly.

3 inventory pages are now the new default.

Node + Strike attack visual effect has been toned down.

Fixed: Pause menu 'controller cursor' was not usable.

Fixed: Broken Infinity UI shows "NaN".

Fixed: Setting instance severity via Infinity Instances increases altered part chances globally.

Fixed: Entering New Game+ via Time Rift mission does not reset instance severity.

Fixed: Mission overview shows incorrect difficulty rewards when viewing a story mission.

Fixed: Alloy container ether/armor on kill boost was not updated when the container was removed. I have also added a bunch of new character avatar optimization options!

See the new possible avatars above - there are many more combinations, of course.

(Avatar can be changed at any time via settings, no need to start a new game!)

It's a small thing, but I wanted to add something new for long-time buyers.

Note:

In case of critical errors, the previous game version is available via betas.

Library > Sector Six > Properties > Betas > Enter: fallbackbranch > Select: Fallback branch

Please report any errors, this update has touched some of the very old code, and consequences are hard to predict and test.

(Also, the Linux version of the game will be updated within the next few days)

Anyway, thank you very much for everything and...

Until next time!