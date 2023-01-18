 Skip to content

Dumb Bomb Game update for 18 January 2023

Patch Notes for 1/18/23

Pressing 'R' will no longer cause the game to restart while in the main menu. This prevented players from using the letter 'R' when providing feedback.

