HNWF x Furcifer's Fungeon Update

Hi everyone!
The new content update is now live!
Features:
New Sorcery
- Furcifer's Meteor
3 New Standard Cards
- The Catwalk
- The Claws
- The Radiation
New Elite Enemy
- Furcifer
Additional Languages Support
- Ukranian
- German
Improvements
- Improved Start Run menu layout to give the screen more breathing space
Balancing
- Slightly increased enemy count in later stages
- Server bullet speed increases progressively in each stage
If you encounter any bugs, please let us know via Discord.
You can also try out the Furcifer's Fungeon demo where you can now unlock Fire as a playable character!
Tissue Inu
