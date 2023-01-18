HNWF x Furcifer's Fungeon Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10349894 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 15:46:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

The new content update is now live!

Features:

New Sorcery

Furcifer's Meteor

3 New Standard Cards

The Catwalk

The Claws

The Radiation

New Elite Enemy

Furcifer

Additional Languages Support

Ukranian

German

Improvements

Improved Start Run menu layout to give the screen more breathing space

Balancing

Slightly increased enemy count in later stages

Server bullet speed increases progressively in each stage

If you encounter any bugs, please let us know via Discord.

You can also try out the Furcifer's Fungeon demo where you can now unlock Fire as a playable character!

Tissue Inu