Her Name Was Fire update for 18 January 2023

HNWF x Furcifer's Fungeon Update

18 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The new content update is now live!

Features:

New Sorcery

  • Furcifer's Meteor

3 New Standard Cards

  • The Catwalk
  • The Claws
  • The Radiation

New Elite Enemy

  • Furcifer

Additional Languages Support

  • Ukranian
  • German

Improvements

  • Improved Start Run menu layout to give the screen more breathing space

Balancing

  • Slightly increased enemy count in later stages
  • Server bullet speed increases progressively in each stage

If you encounter any bugs, please let us know via Discord.

You can also try out the Furcifer's Fungeon demo where you can now unlock Fire as a playable character!

Tissue Inu

