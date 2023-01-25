Game update v41767

We released a small update for Isonzo today. It contains small fixes while we're working on the next big update.
The patch weighs in at 2.3 GB. It updates the network version, so make sure to update before playing online.
Changes
Improvements:
- Adjusted Madsen recoil pattern
- Adjusted drowning VFX
- Improvements to the G98 reload animation
- Improvements to mortar VFX
- Officer aura is now also presented with a perk icon so the player knows how they are affected
Bug fixes:
- Fixed first person asphyxiation animation
- Bridge explosions no longer play for any joining player
- Fixed not being able to resupply players with the Ammo box in some cases
- Fixed being able to resupply players that already had full ammo
- Fixed clicking on social buttons forcing the game into windowed mode
- Various memory usage improvements and fixes
Changed files in this update