Game update v41767

We released a small update for Isonzo today. It contains small fixes while we're working on the next big update.

The patch weighs in at 2.3 GB. It updates the network version, so make sure to update before playing online.

Changes

Improvements:

Adjusted Madsen recoil pattern

Adjusted drowning VFX

Improvements to the G98 reload animation

Improvements to mortar VFX

Officer aura is now also presented with a perk icon so the player knows how they are affected

Bug fixes: