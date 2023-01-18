[ + ] Added a new Ghost Event
[ + ] Added new car controls UI
[ + ] Notes will be automatically added to all players journal whenever one player finds it
[ + ] Updated major amount of audio
[ ! ] Car will no longer launch to space whenever someone exits during it's move
[ ! ] Ghost can no longer kill on spawn
[ ! ] Fixed ghost related issues
[ ! ] Fixed error that causes crash whenever someone bumps into garage door
[ ! ] Car will no longer get stuck in the garage door
[ ! ] Adjust players network capabilities
[ ! ] A lot of optimization fixes
[ ! ] Minor texture fixes
[ ! ] Player can no longer interact with items through the wall
[ ! ] It's not possible now to grab a note without opening a safe in the garage
[ ! ] Reduced ghost vision on Easy Mode
[ ! ] Ghost is sensitive to light now
[ ! ] Fixed minor issues related to items pickup
