Full Release is here!

Greetings Predictors!

Today with a big balance path that polishes different numbers in the game for more interesting choices, "Predictors" is out of Early Access. Thank you all who help to make it better during these months!

Saying that doesn't mean that the game's development is stopped. While serious updates depend heavily on demand, we are determined to watch game balance and still want to improve additional languages to support them - don't hesitate to get in touch with us if you want that too and can help with your language :)

Enjoy the game!