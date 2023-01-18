 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Predictors update for 18 January 2023

Full Release is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10349834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Predictors!

Today with a big balance path that polishes different numbers in the game for more interesting choices, "Predictors" is out of Early Access. Thank you all who help to make it better during these months!

Saying that doesn't mean that the game's development is stopped. While serious updates depend heavily on demand, we are determined to watch game balance and still want to improve additional languages to support them - don't hesitate to get in touch with us if you want that too and can help with your language :)

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2149331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link