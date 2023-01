Share · View all patches · Build 10349814 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 15:32:23 UTC by Wendy

​My bodacious fanz,

I av been evolving my game slowly but surely until it iz more powerful than eva. See below 4 the l8test fixes & life hax:

Fixed stuck-on-terrain bug in Nabatron

​​Added back buttons to more menus

Altered size of level-up box

​​Fixed Exp in the Moon Temple and late-game

Much luv.

Cand3ce