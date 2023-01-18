Share · View all patches · Build 10349806 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 15:26:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Currently we are testing our new Lobby Room Upgrade.

It will contain the following features:

Lobby functions ( rebalanced tiles / fast join/ ranking points limit 50 steps +- 500/ (fast/ regular time window) (auto start 60 sec))

Filter ( rebalanced tiles / lobbies with friends / ranked / casual / fast or regular time window )

Lobby Name Filter (Hiding full lobbys and defining number of slots (Not in the screenshots yet))

Here is a first look:







Apart from that we fixed following issues in this version:

-fixed game over not showing after surrender

-fixed ranking points on game over screen

We hope to share this features and fixes with you soon, after having them tested!

And lastly: We added an explanation on how our ranking system works to our FAQ's. You can find it on this page:

https://digidiced.com/faqs/

"How does the ranking system work?"