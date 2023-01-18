Hello everyone!
Currently we are testing our new Lobby Room Upgrade.
It will contain the following features:
-
Lobby functions ( rebalanced tiles / fast join/ ranking points limit 50 steps +- 500/ (fast/ regular time window) (auto start 60 sec))
-
Filter ( rebalanced tiles / lobbies with friends / ranked / casual / fast or regular time window )
-
Lobby Name Filter (Hiding full lobbys and defining number of slots (Not in the screenshots yet))
Here is a first look:
Apart from that we fixed following issues in this version:
-fixed game over not showing after surrender
-fixed ranking points on game over screen
We hope to share this features and fixes with you soon, after having them tested!
And lastly: We added an explanation on how our ranking system works to our FAQ's. You can find it on this page:
https://digidiced.com/faqs/
"How does the ranking system work?"
Changed depots in lobby-settings branch