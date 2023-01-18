Patch 1.3.4

This week’s update is early for logistic reasons. There are quite a few bug fixes, and we’ve managed to implement the dried herbs suggestion coming out of the Discord community. It should make potion brewing more viable. Another change with a good punch is the new ways you can use a pick axe…

New Features

Items can be hidden in ‘search containers’: weapon racks and weapon pots.

Electric eels might be found in some lakes, but they should be very rare for now.

Adding new glowing crystals and rotating rock doors to the palette of cave features.

If you have a provisions bag, herbs you carry dry before they spoil.

Dried herbs stay good for 30 days, and can be used to craft potions with, but lose all other effects they might have.

Pick axes can be used to smash through broken gates and brittle rocks, but this will likely damage them.

Gameplay Changes

Pick axes are more common.

Herbs are more commonly found as loot or tradegood.

Potions are slightly less commonly found as treasure or tradegood.

Bug Fixes