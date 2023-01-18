Patch 1.3.4

This week’s update is early for logistic reasons. There are quite a few bug fixes, and we’ve managed to implement the dried herbs suggestion coming out of the Discord community. It should make potion brewing more viable. Another change with a good punch is the new ways you can use a pick axe…
New Features
- Items can be hidden in ‘search containers’: weapon racks and weapon pots.
- Electric eels might be found in some lakes, but they should be very rare for now.
- Adding new glowing crystals and rotating rock doors to the palette of cave features.
- If you have a provisions bag, herbs you carry dry before they spoil.
- Dried herbs stay good for 30 days, and can be used to craft potions with, but lose all other effects they might have.
- Pick axes can be used to smash through broken gates and brittle rocks, but this will likely damage them.
Gameplay Changes
- Pick axes are more common.
- Herbs are more commonly found as loot or tradegood.
- Potions are slightly less commonly found as treasure or tradegood.
Bug Fixes
- Addressing a generator issue that caused level features to go missing.
- Potentially fixes the issue that caused you to reload your ‘death scene’ if you restored a save game after you died.
- Fixes a potential freeze when you are pulled into the edge after encountering Valker.
- Fixes a bug that caused an exploit with save games and gift items.
- When you kill a creature with Oblivion’s Edge you gain Miserable and Awakened.
- Quickly patching a few outdated constructions in the root cave template (but the whole template has been put on the to-revise soon list).
- Fixes an issue that blocked movement near shallow water.
- The game can automatically recover should the traveling traders go missing at the start of a new run.
- Fixes generator issue that caused ‘rooms’ to become unnecessarily long.
- Prevents wildlife to be spawned at the same location as enemy camps.
- Fixes issue with appearance of black boxes in minor caves at machine levels.
- Healing potions can be brewed correctly in worlds where they are not rare.
- Fixes a freeze when you fail brewing a potion in an inn.
- When you (non-critically) fail a brewing test you keep the flask.
