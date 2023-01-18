 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 18 January 2023

Patch 1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10349803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week’s update is early for logistic reasons. There are quite a few bug fixes, and we’ve managed to implement the dried herbs suggestion coming out of the Discord community. It should make potion brewing more viable. Another change with a good punch is the new ways you can use a pick axe…

New Features

  • Items can be hidden in ‘search containers’: weapon racks and weapon pots.
  • Electric eels might be found in some lakes, but they should be very rare for now.
  • Adding new glowing crystals and rotating rock doors to the palette of cave features.
  • If you have a provisions bag, herbs you carry dry before they spoil.
  • Dried herbs stay good for 30 days, and can be used to craft potions with, but lose all other effects they might have.
  • Pick axes can be used to smash through broken gates and brittle rocks, but this will likely damage them.

Gameplay Changes

  • Pick axes are more common.
  • Herbs are more commonly found as loot or tradegood.
  • Potions are slightly less commonly found as treasure or tradegood.

Bug Fixes

  • Addressing a generator issue that caused level features to go missing.
  • Potentially fixes the issue that caused you to reload your ‘death scene’ if you restored a save game after you died.
  • Fixes a potential freeze when you are pulled into the edge after encountering Valker.
  • Fixes a bug that caused an exploit with save games and gift items.
  • When you kill a creature with Oblivion’s Edge you gain Miserable and Awakened.
  • Quickly patching a few outdated constructions in the root cave template (but the whole template has been put on the to-revise soon list).
  • Fixes an issue that blocked movement near shallow water.
  • The game can automatically recover should the traveling traders go missing at the start of a new run.
  • Fixes generator issue that caused ‘rooms’ to become unnecessarily long.
  • Prevents wildlife to be spawned at the same location as enemy camps.
  • Fixes issue with appearance of black boxes in minor caves at machine levels.
  • Healing potions can be brewed correctly in worlds where they are not rare.
  • Fixes a freeze when you fail brewing a potion in an inn.
  • When you (non-critically) fail a brewing test you keep the flask.

Changed files in this update

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy Content Depot 1095041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link