Beta 2.0 – POLITICIANS!!!!

Gummy Dummy Battles is undoubtedly a madhouse, so could the craziest of all be missing?

Absolutely not!

With this update, 18 new units are added to the roster, all inspired by contemporary and past politicians.

Here are our new “gladiators”:

Make Cheeseburger Great Again

Mother Russia

Lady Blitzkrieg

Is this the party?

Better luck next time!

Happy kid

Third time's a charm

Yes we drone!

I love oil

Ladies' man

Dictator Spaghetti

Dictator Oktoberfest

Minister Fish-and-chips

Dictator Vodka

President Hamburger

Emperor Sushi

General Baguette

Freedom!

This is a satirical work of fiction, and any resemblance to real people or events is purely coincidental! The aim of this satirical work of fiction is just some fun!

These units have 4 possible attacks (1 per limb); every time an attack occurs, the algorithm randomly chooses which animation to play, but the damage is identical.

IMPORTANT:

In order not to favor policies or ideologies, all politicians have the same bone structure, animations, health, and attack parameters; therefore, impartiality is guaranteed!

Sure there will be bugs to fix, so if you find them, please let me know via email or in the Hub.

Finally, even if only virtually, politicians will fight face to face, without bloodshed, without pain, and without destroying families, just popping cheerfully like some gummy popcorn.

Let me know what you think about this update; I'm sure you will like it!

See you in the next update, my friends!