The Asafo Journey update for 18 January 2023

1/18/2023 Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10349782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes dialogue prompts not showing up when near guide character in tutorial level.
Fixed controls in the controls menu not showing up when game cursor is in use.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2168651
