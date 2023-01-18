Patchnotes 0.2.0

Dear Onbu Riders,

We just released a new update for The Wandering Village featuring full controller support, autosaves, a first set of steam achievements and many new quality of life features.

New Features

Full Gamepad Support (+ Steam Deck support currently pending verfication)

New Autosave System

Worker Management Window to centrally manage employed workers

Disable Tool to more quickly disable and enable buildings

First set of Steam Achievements

New Buildings

Granary, a larger food storage building

Onbu Discipliner, a building that, when used, hurts Onbu, but forces it to listen to your commands

Improvements

Onbu Spikes are no longer removed using the Harvest tool

Added Edge scroll

Small poison plants are not included by only grown filter anymore

Harvest tool single click let's you harvest small plants if you hit the floor plate

Made Harvest and Plantation setting for the Farm more intuitive

Harvest wood tutorial now tracks harvested wood, not just available wood

Decontamination and cure poisoned villlagers tutorials show the amount of affected plants/villagers more clearly

Added Tooltips regarding heartbeat production, dung production and tool usage (compost)

If you drag open a rectangle for a tool you are no longer stopped if the cursor is out of bounds.

Tiles with Onbu spikes and fully grown mothertrees are no longer viable for plot placement and thus won't be automatically marked for harvesting

Many buildings now have back doors, eliminating the need for villagers to walk all the way around them

Made collider for moving pollenstorms smaller, so it's easier to click in things behind them

Improved performance on large villages

Dung Collector workers help transport dung, don't just stand around idly

Changed food indicator arrows to amount indicator, and more details about how long the food will last

Removed focus idle worker and focus idle unemployed worker buttons

Added focus buildings with idle worker and focus buildings with flags buttons

All Popups and Windows can now be closed with ESC or right click

Made it clearer that the tutorial is only available in Novice mode

Made Novice mode playable without tutorial and with custom difficulty settings

Added warning flag when crops being planted don't grow

Improved selection for poison plants

Improved destruction from earthquakes, made it more focused on one spot

Added rebuild cost for destroyed buildings

Building durability has been refined and is now visible

Resources gained from deconstruction are now visible once a building has been marked for deconstruction

Visual Improvements

Fixed visible seam in shadows

Fixed z-fighting on all buildings

Added more tree, stone and hut variants

Update giant tree trunk asset

Added visual effect to poison plants to improve visibility

Balancing

Made it less likely for poison plants to grow on roads

Raised amount of plots that can be fertilized with 1 compost from 1 to 10

Increased resource capacity of Onbu Kitchen from 20 to 40

Reduced energy cost of 'High Digestion' status effect from 150 to 20

Removed '0% growth speed' temperature condition from plants

Reduced length of short cold snap

Onbu Pet command now requires knowledge points

Bugfixes

Fixed Issue where no audio was played during the intro on Linux

Fixed broken log message when a worker died on a mission

Fixed fully grown filter ignored when loading a save file

Shortcut [2] for faster toggles back to 2 if it was on max speed

Fixed keybinding prompt also closing settings when pressing ESC.

Fixed bug where log shows Onbu rests instead of Onbu wakes up

Fixed bug where roads underneath plants could not be removed with tool

Fixed bug where farmers worked on the wrong field

Fixed stretched scavenging decision reward UI

Fixed research popup appearing when no research was selectable

Fixed bug where the percentage on progress bar was displayed wrong in arabic

Fixed waypoint tutorial not registering as completed when a decision has already been made in advance

Fixed knowledge tutorial not registering as completed when the gained knowledge was immediately used by queued research

Fixed activating dung collector after Onbu had pooped and still receiving dung

Fixed bug where preselected scavenging decisions lead to unwanted behavior

Fixed mismatch between building regions

Known Issues

The onscreen keyboard only works in Steam big picture mode or on the Steamdeck. Otherwhise you'll need a keyboard to enter text.

Some texts are not yet fully translated, please join our Discord if you want to help with that.

Thanks for all your feedback and bugreports you submitted! If you find any new bugs, please also report them with the ingame feedback form or write us in the forum or on discord.

Thanks for playing and have fun!

Stray Fawn Studio