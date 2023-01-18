Patchnotes 0.2.0

Dear Onbu Riders,
We just released a new update for The Wandering Village featuring full controller support, autosaves, a first set of steam achievements and many new quality of life features.
New Features
- Full Gamepad Support (+ Steam Deck support currently pending verfication)
- New Autosave System
- Worker Management Window to centrally manage employed workers
- Disable Tool to more quickly disable and enable buildings
- First set of Steam Achievements
New Buildings
- Granary, a larger food storage building
- Onbu Discipliner, a building that, when used, hurts Onbu, but forces it to listen to your commands
Improvements
- Onbu Spikes are no longer removed using the Harvest tool
- Added Edge scroll
- Small poison plants are not included by only grown filter anymore
- Harvest tool single click let's you harvest small plants if you hit the floor plate
- Made Harvest and Plantation setting for the Farm more intuitive
- Harvest wood tutorial now tracks harvested wood, not just available wood
- Decontamination and cure poisoned villlagers tutorials show the amount of affected plants/villagers more clearly
- Added Tooltips regarding heartbeat production, dung production and tool usage (compost)
- If you drag open a rectangle for a tool you are no longer stopped if the cursor is out of bounds.
- Tiles with Onbu spikes and fully grown mothertrees are no longer viable for plot placement and thus won't be automatically marked for harvesting
- Many buildings now have back doors, eliminating the need for villagers to walk all the way around them
- Made collider for moving pollenstorms smaller, so it's easier to click in things behind them
- Improved performance on large villages
- Dung Collector workers help transport dung, don't just stand around idly
- Changed food indicator arrows to amount indicator, and more details about how long the food will last
- Removed focus idle worker and focus idle unemployed worker buttons
- Added focus buildings with idle worker and focus buildings with flags buttons
- All Popups and Windows can now be closed with ESC or right click
- Made it clearer that the tutorial is only available in Novice mode
- Made Novice mode playable without tutorial and with custom difficulty settings
- Added warning flag when crops being planted don't grow
- Improved selection for poison plants
- Improved destruction from earthquakes, made it more focused on one spot
- Added rebuild cost for destroyed buildings
- Building durability has been refined and is now visible
- Resources gained from deconstruction are now visible once a building has been marked for deconstruction
Visual Improvements
- Fixed visible seam in shadows
- Fixed z-fighting on all buildings
- Added more tree, stone and hut variants
- Update giant tree trunk asset
- Added visual effect to poison plants to improve visibility
Balancing
- Made it less likely for poison plants to grow on roads
- Raised amount of plots that can be fertilized with 1 compost from 1 to 10
- Increased resource capacity of Onbu Kitchen from 20 to 40
- Reduced energy cost of 'High Digestion' status effect from 150 to 20
- Removed '0% growth speed' temperature condition from plants
- Reduced length of short cold snap
- Onbu Pet command now requires knowledge points
Bugfixes
- Fixed Issue where no audio was played during the intro on Linux
- Fixed broken log message when a worker died on a mission
- Fixed fully grown filter ignored when loading a save file
- Shortcut [2] for faster toggles back to 2 if it was on max speed
- Fixed keybinding prompt also closing settings when pressing ESC.
- Fixed bug where log shows Onbu rests instead of Onbu wakes up
- Fixed bug where roads underneath plants could not be removed with tool
- Fixed bug where farmers worked on the wrong field
- Fixed stretched scavenging decision reward UI
- Fixed research popup appearing when no research was selectable
- Fixed bug where the percentage on progress bar was displayed wrong in arabic
- Fixed waypoint tutorial not registering as completed when a decision has already been made in advance
- Fixed knowledge tutorial not registering as completed when the gained knowledge was immediately used by queued research
- Fixed activating dung collector after Onbu had pooped and still receiving dung
- Fixed bug where preselected scavenging decisions lead to unwanted behavior
- Fixed mismatch between building regions
Known Issues
- The onscreen keyboard only works in Steam big picture mode or on the Steamdeck. Otherwhise you'll need a keyboard to enter text.
- Some texts are not yet fully translated, please join our Discord if you want to help with that.
Thanks for all your feedback and bugreports you submitted! If you find any new bugs, please also report them with the ingame feedback form or write us in the forum or on discord.
Thanks for playing and have fun!
Stray Fawn Studio
Changed files in this update