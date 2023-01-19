 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 19 January 2023

Age of Undead update to version 1.2.0!

Hello, Generals!

With this update, a large part of the balance of this game is concluded. In fact, all the maps, the buildings, and the units have been subject to revision.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.2.0:

  • I modified the Demolisher's attack parameters because sometimes he couldn't hit enemies close to him, even though they were in his range.

  • I Fixed an issue that caused the Thug's bottle to explode under the ground, rendering it useless.

  • I optimized the Impact grenades thrown from the Catapult truck; in case of heavy use of this unit, there will be a minor drop in the framerate.

  • I changed the dispersion radius for the following units:
    Second World War aircraft (37mm)
    Second World War aircraft (rockets)

  • The following units have been subjected to new balancing:
    Civilian (Handgun)
    Demolisher
    Civilian (Marksmen)
    Madman
    Civilian (Shotgun)
    Prisoner (Sawed-off shotgun)
    Prisoner (Grenade launcher)
    Prisoner (Minigun)
    Mechanic
    Pyromaniac
    School bus
    Pick-up (12.7mm machine gun)
    Pick-up (Rocket)
    Pick-up (Grapeshot)
    Catapult truck (Incendiary barrel)
    Catapult truck (Gas tank)
    Catapult truck (Impact grenades)
    Ambulance
    Thug
    Second World War aircraft (37mm)
    Second World War aircraft (Rockets)
    Second World War aircraft (Bomb)
    Second World War aircraft (Fighter)

In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports, starting, as always, from the Army faction.

See you in the next update, Generals!

