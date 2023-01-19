Age of Undead update to version 1.2.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 10349749 · Last edited 19 January 2023 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

With this update, a large part of the balance of this game is concluded. In fact, all the maps, the buildings, and the units have been subject to revision.

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.2.0:

I modified the Demolisher's attack parameters because sometimes he couldn't hit enemies close to him, even though they were in his range.

I Fixed an issue that caused the Thug's bottle to explode under the ground, rendering it useless.

I optimized the Impact grenades thrown from the Catapult truck; in case of heavy use of this unit, there will be a minor drop in the framerate.

I changed the dispersion radius for the following units:

Second World War aircraft (37mm)

Second World War aircraft (rockets)

The following units have been subjected to new balancing:

Civilian (Handgun)

Demolisher

Civilian (Marksmen)

Madman

Civilian (Shotgun)

Prisoner (Sawed-off shotgun)

Prisoner (Grenade launcher)

Prisoner (Minigun)

Mechanic

Pyromaniac

School bus

Pick-up (12.7mm machine gun)

Pick-up (Rocket)

Pick-up (Grapeshot)

Catapult truck (Incendiary barrel)

Catapult truck (Gas tank)

Catapult truck (Impact grenades)

Ambulance

Thug

Second World War aircraft (37mm)

Second World War aircraft (Rockets)

Second World War aircraft (Bomb)

Second World War aircraft (Fighter)

In the next update, I will start to recheck the Tactical Supports, starting, as always, from the Army faction.

See you in the next update, Generals!