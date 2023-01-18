Tactical Clippy Weapon Charm | Ullr Armor Set

Share · View all patches · Build 10349626 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 14:59:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It looks like you're viewing me as the Halo Infinite Ultimate Reward this week!

Would you like help?

[A] Acquire Tactical Clippy by completing your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge :)

[B] Equip Tactical Clippy on your weapons :)

[C] Help Tactical Clippy claim the Mantle of Responsibility >:)

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Fight smarter. Fight harder.

Unleash your full potential with the ULLR Armor Set, featuring the ULLR helmet, TAC/RS/FARLIGHT helmet attachment, Ruckamuck Hippotooth chest attachment, Interpres Receiver shoulder pads, UA/Type HRP knee pads, TAC/REDSCAN utility, and Abzug gloves, along with the Rusty Armadillo coating, and Eye See You emblem.

Grab a set from the Shop and equip it today!