Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 18 January 2023

19.01.2023 - Base Update

19.01.2023 - Base Update · Build 10349579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL

  • Tonka teleport price is decreased to 250 gold.

DIRECTIONS

  • Increased game directions in the first levels.
  • The quests in the first levels have been adjusted.

QUEST

  • Reduced the HP of Dark Zone creatures.
  • The experience points given by the Dark Zone quest have been increased 20M to 30M.

BUG FIX

  • Extra weapon bug in Witch character's hand has been fixed.
  • Social Panel window fixed in mobile users.

BASE

  • Download server has been upgraded, now you will now download updates faster.

