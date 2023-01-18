19.01.2023 - Base Update

GENERAL
- Tonka teleport price is decreased to 250 gold.
DIRECTIONS
- Increased game directions in the first levels.
- The quests in the first levels have been adjusted.
QUEST
- Reduced the HP of Dark Zone creatures.
- The experience points given by the Dark Zone quest have been increased 20M to 30M.
BUG FIX
- Extra weapon bug in Witch character's hand has been fixed.
- Social Panel window fixed in mobile users.
BASE
- Download server has been upgraded, now you will now download updates faster.
Changed files in this update