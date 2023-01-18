 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 18 January 2023

v1.5.0 (AI improvement)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

AI improvement / Now AI has perception parameter: Shows how to deal traps. from no perception to utilize
AI improvement / Now AI has strategy parameter: How aggressive the AI is. from aggressive to defensive.
AI improvement / Now AI units can remove and pass spike trap or explosive jars or bone pillar by sacrificing themselves if necessary.
AI improvement / Now Utilize level AI units can utilize explosive jars.
AI improvement / Now Predict perception AI units can utilize teleport traps.
AI improvement / Aggressive units ignore fire or spike traps if necessary.
AI improvement / Some units can use move skills like hook-shot leap and teleport.
Balancing / Now bow skills and gun skills need arrows and bullets to use.
Balancing / Now quick draw increase arrows drawn or bullets loaded per turn.
Bug fix / Buff and Debuff skills in legendary items do not work properly.
Bug fix / Bug: Some perks are retained even after the last turn.
Balancing / RangerParty's hire point is decreased from 4 to 3.
Balancing / Now Boss Shoogos has hook-shot skill.

