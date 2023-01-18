v1.5.0 (AI improvement)

AI improvement / Now AI has perception parameter: Shows how to deal traps. from no perception to utilize

AI improvement / Now AI has strategy parameter: How aggressive the AI is. from aggressive to defensive.

AI improvement / Now AI units can remove and pass spike trap or explosive jars or bone pillar by sacrificing themselves if necessary.

AI improvement / Now Utilize level AI units can utilize explosive jars.

AI improvement / Now Predict perception AI units can utilize teleport traps.

AI improvement / Aggressive units ignore fire or spike traps if necessary.

AI improvement / Some units can use move skills like hook-shot leap and teleport.

Balancing / Now bow skills and gun skills need arrows and bullets to use.

Balancing / Now quick draw increase arrows drawn or bullets loaded per turn.

Bug fix / Buff and Debuff skills in legendary items do not work properly.

Bug fix / Bug: Some perks are retained even after the last turn.

Balancing / RangerParty's hire point is decreased from 4 to 3.

Balancing / Now Boss Shoogos has hook-shot skill.